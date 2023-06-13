COVENTRY — Maya Waterhouse, the salutatorian for Coventry High School’s Class of 2023, was involved in a variety of activities over the course of her high school career.
Throughout her time at CHS, she participated in softball all four years, band, jazz band, drama, the Tri-M Music Honor Society and the National Honor Society.
Waterhouse also served as the student representative for the Coventry Board of Education.
In that role, she attended the board of education’s meetings, where she kept members up-to-date on events happening at CHS.
Recently, Waterhouse was honored with the Connecticut Association of Schools Interscholastic Athletic Conference Scholar Athlete Award.
This award goes to the highest ranked male and female students from each high school in Connecticut who were also active participants in athletics throughout their high school careers.
This year, Waterhouse was one of four students from the Coventry Public School District to receive a Connecticut Association of Boards of Education Student Leadership Award.
This award goes to two middle school and two high school students in CABE member districts who exhibit exemplary leadership skills.
School principals are requested to ask their staff for the names of students who exhibit strong leadership skills.
Then, principals are tasked with filling out an application and including a brief biography of the students who are being nominated to receive the CABE Student Leadership Award.
During her high school career, Waterhouse also earned the ACTFL Assessment of Performance towards Proficiency in Languages Seal of Biliteracy for her achievement in Spanish.
Waterhouse hopes to pursue a career as an elementary school teacher.
“Following graduation, Maya will be attending Fairfield University, where she will study psychology and education to pursue a career as an elementary school teacher,” Coventry High School said in a statement regarding Waterhouse.
Waterhouse thanked her friends and family for supporting her throughout her high school career.
“She would like to thank her parents, Brenda and Matthew, her brother Corey, and her other friends and family who have supported her,” the school said in a statement about Waterhouse.