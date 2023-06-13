Coventry SAL PHOTO

Maya Waterhouse.

 Contributed Photo

COVENTRY — Maya Waterhouse, the salutatorian for Coventry High School’s Class of 2023, was involved in a variety of activities over the course of her high school career.

Throughout her time at CHS, she participated in softball all four years, band, jazz band, drama, the Tri-M Music Honor Society and the National Honor Society.

