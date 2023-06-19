COVENTRY — To celebrate John Elsesser’s retirement after serving 35 years as Coventry’s town manager, the town will hold a celebration in his honor at Four Dads Lakeview on Thursday, July 27.
The event will take place from 5-8 p.m, with a presentation beginning at approximately 6 p.m. The celebration will include appetizers, beverages and a cash bar.
Those planning to attend the celebration must RSVP by July 20.
Reservations may be made in person at the town manager’s office at town hall during regular business hours between July 1-20. Office hours are Monday through Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
A $25 minimum donation is recommended along with the RSVP. Donations will offset event expenses. Those who RSVP in person and pay by cash should bring exact change. Checks should be made payable to the Town of Coventry, with “Town Manager retirement” in the memo line.
Checks can be mailed to the town manager’s office, Town of Coventry, 1712 Main Street, Coventry, CT 06238.
Those mailing their donation check should also mail the RSVP form that is available on the Town of Coventry website (coventryct.org). Do not mail cash.
Questions on the celebration can be directed to Executive Assistant to the Coventry Town Manager Laura Stone at 860-531-2139.
The town is excited to celebrate Elsesser after all that he has done for Coventry.
“After 35 years of hard work and dedication, join us for appetizers, beverages and a cash bar as we wish him well,” the town said.