May 22 2018

Coventry Town Manager John Elsesser stands in front of the Town of Coventry’s historical sign.

 Roxanne Pandolfi | File

COVENTRY — To celebrate John Elsesser’s retirement after serving 35 years as Coventry’s town manager, the town will hold a celebration in his honor at Four Dads Lakeview on Thursday, July 27.

The event will take place from 5-8 p.m, with a presentation beginning at approximately 6 p.m. The celebration will include appetizers, beverages and a cash bar.

