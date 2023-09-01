LEBANON — Take a trip back in time Saturdays and Sundays now through Oct. 15 at the 25th Annual Connecticut Renaissance Faire.
The festivities will also be open Labor Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day Mondays as well.
The faire will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Lebanon Lions Club Country Fair Grounds, 122 Mack Road in Lebanon.
“It’s such a nice time,” Lebanon First Selectman Kevin Cwikla said. “It’s a great place to meet up with people and have some fun.”
The event features a variety of events indicative of the Renaissance-era, including jousts, cooking and weapon demonstrations, knighting ceremonies and harp performances.
Guests can also participate in exciting games and activities, such as archery and axe throwing.
From savory pies to sweet treats, there is something for everyone to enjoy at the CT Renaissance Faire. Those in attendance will be able to feast on a giant turkey leg fit for a king and wash it down with a craft beer.
