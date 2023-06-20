CT State Community College Earns Accreditation

Connecticut State Colleges & Universities system leaders announced Tuesday that the New England Commission of Higher Education approved accreditation for the new Connecticut State Community College.

 The new college, which goes into effect on July 1, is a merger of 12 community colleges in the CSCU system, including Quinebaug Valley Community college. 

 Shown here is the QVCC satellite campus on Main Street in Willimantic.

 MICHELLE WARREN

Connecticut State Community College, which includes the Quinebaug Valley Community College satellite campus in Willimantic, has received its initial accreditation from the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), system officials announced today.

The accreditation allows for the consolidation of the colleges in the state, which goes into effect on July 1.

