CT State Community College Earns Accreditation

Connecticut State Community College, which includes the Quinebaug Valley Community College satellite campus in Willimantic, has received its initial accreditation from the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), system officials announced today.
The accreditation allows for the consolidation of the colleges in the state, which goes into effect on July 1.
The following schools will be part of CT State Community College: QVCC, which has a main campus in Danielson and satellite campus in Willimantic; Asnuntuck Community College in Enfield, Capital Community College in Hartford, Gateway Community College in New Haven and North Haven, Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport, Manchester Community College, Middlesex Community College in Middletown and Meriden, Naugatuck Valley Community College in Waterbury and Danbury, Northwestern Connecticut Community College in Winsted, Norwalk Community College, Three Rivers Community College in Norwich and Tunxis Community College in Farmington.
The colleges are part of the Connecticut State Colleges & Universities (CSCU) system.
“For over seven years, thousands of stakeholders and tens of thousands of hours have made this momentous plan a reality,” CT State Community College President John Maduko said in a press release from the CSCU system. “While there is still much work to be done through a continuous improvement process, this announcement marks a pivotal milestone in our college’s early history in establishing our mission of transforming lives and communities here in the great state of Connecticut through higher education.”
The consolidation is being undertaken as a cost-saving measure, with the system facing millions of dollars in state funding cuts.
Between fiscal years 2024 and 2025, for example, the CSCU system is expected to see a reduction of $116 million in state funding.
NECHE found that the application complied with all nine accreditation standards and approved the accreditation on June 16.
The CSCU system is expected to receive an official letter in July that outlines specific steps for CT State Community College to maintain progress and prepare for site visits in spring 2025.
An evaluation is expected to be conducted in fall 2027.
“After several years of hard work and preparation, NECHE’s accreditation of CT State is a monumental milestone,” CSCU President Terrence Cheng said in the release. “From the Board of Regents who provided vision and guidance, to system, institutional and campus leaders who created and executed strategies, to the faculty and staff who worked so hard to merge curricula and processes, this has been a collaborative effort. Since its inception, this merger has been about ensuring we meet the needs of the students we serve.“
He said that after the “vote of confidence” from NECHE, he is “more confident than ever” that the system will be in a position to provide “better, more accessible educational options and improved services.”
“This has not always been easy, but if we are ultimately able to better serve our students, our communities and our state, it will have been more than worthwhile.”
According to the press release, more than 60,000 people attend community college in the state each year and more than 4,000 students graduated from community colleges in the state in May.
Students who begin their studies this fall will be part of the inaugural class of CT State Community College.
Students can take classes at any campus, access financial aid and other services and obtain one transcript through just one application.
According to a press release from the system, there are more than 300 degree and certificate crest programs students can choose from, plus additional non-credit courses.
Returning students will participate in the following six aligned areas of study: arts and humanities, engineering and technology, nursing and health careers, business and hospitality, science and mathematics and social and behavioral sciences.
CT Board of Regents Chairwoman JoAnn Ryan, who is also President and Chief Executive Officer of the Northwest Connecticut Chamber of Commerce, spoke enthusiastically about the consolidation in the press release.
“It has been a long and sometimes challenging process, but I am confident that the new college will serve our students better and be more responsive to the workforce needs of businesses throughout the state,” she said in the release. “NECHE’s accreditation decision is good news for the future of Connecticut.”
For more information about CT State Community College, visit www.ctstate.edu.