SCOTLAND — The damage to Scotland’s infrastructure after heavy rains on Wednesday night is extensive and will be expensive.
Widespread flooding resulted as brooks, ponds and rivers overflowed their banks, with an old, small dam and several bridges in town giving way. Scotland Elementary School was closed on Thursday so bridges could be assessed in the morning, and bus transportation to the regional high school was temporarily halted on Thursday as well. The town received at least seven inches of rain on Wednesday night.
“We’ve lost two bridges on Brook Road completely and the Bass Road bridge will need extensive repair,” First Selectman Gary Greenberg said Thursday afternoon.
The Bass Road Bridge had just been renovated and reopened earlier this summer.
“In addition, every bridge in town was overtopped by the flood, and we have not yet determined if they were damaged,” Greenberg continued. “State inspectors are in town now to evaluate and make recommendations.”
Andover Superintendent of Schools Valerie Bruneau said the bus company, Savino Transportation, had worked out detours to allow school to reopen Friday
“It was challenging, but we worked it out,” said Joseph Savino of Savino Transportation. “There are some houses that won’t have service for a short time, but buses are able to run everywhere else with detours.”
“We don’t anticipate any issues with school reopening Friday, except for a couple of residences on Brook Road,” Bruneau said. “We should be able to reroute.”
The school is located on Brook Road.
Six houses on Brook Road were inaccessible by vehicles as of 3 p.m. on Thursday when both bridges were blocked off.
“People living in the six homes located between the bridges on Brook Road will no longer have vehicle access to their homes,” Greenberg said. On Thursday, he advised those residents to evacuate for safety because emergency vehicles would not be able to access their driveways.
Greenberg said repairs to the Bass Road Bridge were expected to start Friday, but with more rain in the forecast he had “no idea” how quickly the work would be able to process.
“We are working on getting a temporary bridge to replace one of the Brook Road Bridges, but I don’t expect that to happen for at least two weeks,” Greenberg said.
The damage will come at a high cost to tiny Scotland, which has long been looking for a way to lessen the tax burden on residents when there is little commercial development in town. In fact, Greenberg and the Democratic Town Committee held a forum last month on ways to lower taxes.
Greenberg said Thursday he hoped to minimize the impact of the storm damage on local funds, but with three bridges destroyed at once, and the potential damage to other bridges still being assessed, the news is dire.
“We are also in contact with the governor’s office and other state agencies looking for disaster relief money,” Greenberg said. “Early estimates for replacement and repair are over eight million dollars.”