Scotland Grab Shots #19 March 3 2021

Scotland Elementary School.

 File Photo

SCOTLAND — The damage to Scotland’s infrastructure after heavy rains on Wednesday night is extensive and will be expensive.

Widespread flooding resulted as brooks, ponds and rivers overflowed their banks, with an old, small dam and several bridges in town giving way. Scotland Elementary School was closed on Thursday so bridges could be assessed in the morning, and bus transportation to the regional high school was temporarily halted on Thursday as well. The town received at least seven inches of rain on Wednesday night.

