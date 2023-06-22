Per state statute, all dogs six months of age and older must be licensed annually.
The period for licensing a dog is June 1-30.
Dog licenses may be renewed in person at town hall, by mail or on a respective town’s website.
To license a new dog, owners must include their name, address, phone number, email address, name of dog, age and color.
When licensing a dog, owners are also required to provide copies of their dogs’ current rabies vaccination and proof that they are spayed/neutered, if applicable.
If renewing by mail, owners should make checks payable to the town they live in along with a self-addressed stamped envelope in the amount of $1 for 2023 USPS non-machinable postage. An additional $0.20 is required for each additional tag if more than two dogs.
The fee for licensing is $8 for spayed/neutered dogs and $19 for unaltered dogs.
After June 30, owners will be penalized $1 per month for each month they fail to license their dog.
Those who no longer own their licensed dog should email their respective town clerk, so they can remove their record.
For more information on how to license your dog, contact your respective town clerk.