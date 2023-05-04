Dogs, Owners to Have a "Ball" at Woof Fest in Willi this Weekend

MICHELLE WARREN
WILLIMANTIC- Humans and their four-legged companions are expected to have a "ball" during “Woof Fest” at Jillson Square this weekend.
There is no admission for the event, which is being held by Petrillo’s Fairs and Festivals.
It will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Jillson Square, which is at 533 Main St.
“It's supposed to be very nice this entire weekend, which will be a nice change of pace after the last few weekends,” said Paul Petrillo, owner of Petrillo’s Fairs and Festivals.
There will be many canine and non-canine vendors at the event, including “barkeries”, crafters and artisans.
Petrillo said six food trucks will be there, including trucks selling Brazilian food, Chick-Fil-A, barbecue, ice cream, Mexican and Spanish food.
There will also be bounce houses for children, contests for dogs, a frisbee show, free photo opportunities with mascots and special shows.
The “Flying High Frisbee Dogs” are scheduled to perform at 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The “Jumping Joe Bike Stunt Show” is scheduled to be held at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday.
“Frankie and the Know It All’s” are scheduled to perform music from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and “The Stingrays” are scheduled to perform music from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
“I think it will do very well,” Petrillo said.
He said he’s seen people walking their dogs around Jillson Square and that is a good sign that the event will do well.
Petrillo said he’s held a similar event in South Windsor.
“The one in South Windsor has been going on for close to 20 years now,” he said. “That one has done very well. It’s grown from like 20 vendors to over 100 vendors.”
Dog owners can enter their canine friends into dog contests for free.
The schedule for the contests, which will be held each day, is as follows: “Musical Sit” at 11 a.m.; “Best Kisser” at noon; “Best Costume” is at 2 p.m.; “Best Kisser,” is at 3 p.m. and “Musical Sit” is at 4 p.m.
An “adoption parade” may be held at 1 p.m., depending on the number of rescues that participate in the event.
