WILLIMANTIC — The Willimantic Police are collecting unused and expired prescriptions during an event on Saturday.
The event, which runs from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., coincides with National Prescription Drug Takeback Day.
People will drive up and drop-off their prescriptions at the Main Street entrance of Jillson Square.
According to the website for the national event, the purpose is to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs while also educating the public about the potential abuse of medications.
All unused and expired medications will be accepted on Saturday, no questions asked.
Medications will be placed into a box, sealed and shipped to the Drug Enforcement Agency transfer station, where the boxes will be appropriately disposed of.