The Golden Age of Duckpin Bowling-Mansfield-March 30, 2023

The cover of Ewing’s book, “The Golden Age of Duckpin Bowling: The Myths and Legends that Made the Game.”

 Brian J. Ewing

MANSFIELD — Bowl with the author of a new book at a book signing this Friday at Lucky Strike Lanes in Mansfield.

Brian Ewing is holding the event to promote his new book “The Golden Age of Duckpin Bowling: The Myths and Legends that Made the Game.”