E.coli Re-test at Lauter Park postponed

WILLIMANTIC — Due to the rain on Monday, staff from the North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) department postponed their retest of the water at Lauter Park by a day and are now expected to test for E. coli Tuesday.
Windham Assistant Recreation Director Charles Olbrias said Monday afternoon the waterfront will be closed for swimming through at least Tuesday. He said water test results are expected back between 8 and 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
“Hopefully, the water will come back clean,” Olbrias said.
Lauter Park, which is at 625 Jackson St., is home to the town’s summer camp, where kids often swim in the river and use the splash pad.
Recreation department staff closed the waterfront Wednesday afternoon after water was released from the Mansfield Hollow Dam, causing the water in the Natchaug River to rise to an unsafe level. The current at the time was very dangerous.
However, Olbrias said Monday the height of the river was no longer an issue.
Staff from the health department detected unsafe E. coli levels in the water on Wednesday afternoon after the waterfront was closed. The testing was done as part of NCDHD’s regular water monitoring work, with personnel noting they test the river weekly and do so at different sites along the river.
Olbrias, the director of the camp, said given the closure of the waterfront, the rain on Monday “worked in our favor.”
“They’ve enjoyed the splash pad,” he said, referring to campers. “Having that is a major plus for us. The public seems to be content with using the splash pad.”
The splash pad is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday.