E.coli Re-test at Lauter Park postponed

The Natchaug River waterfront at Lauter Park is currently closed after the river was high and elevated e.coli levels were detected in the water.

North Central District Health Department staff are scheduled to resample the water on Tuesday.

 MICHELLE WARREN

WILLIMANTIC — Due to the rain on Monday, staff from the North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) department postponed their retest of the water at Lauter Park by a day and are now expected to test for E. coli Tuesday.

Windham Assistant Recreation Director Charles Olbrias said Monday afternoon the waterfront will be closed for swimming through at least Tuesday. He said water test results are expected back between 8 and 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

