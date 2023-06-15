STORRS — The Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts was alive Tuesday night, as family and friends packed the auditorium to watch the E.O. Smith High School Class of 2023 graduate.
And this year’s group of graduates left their mark on the school.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
STORRS — The Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts was alive Tuesday night, as family and friends packed the auditorium to watch the E.O. Smith High School Class of 2023 graduate.
And this year’s group of graduates left their mark on the school.
Their involvement knew no bounds, as the Class of 2023 featured students involved in clubs, drama productions as well as athletics.
Read the full story in the print or e-edition of the Chronicle.