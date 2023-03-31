Sign promoting Columbia Parks and Recreation Department’s Easter Egg Hunt-Columbia-March 31, 2023

A sign by the Murphy House promoting the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department’s Easter egg hunt on Saturday.

 Connor Linskey | Staff

COLUMBIA — Celebrate Easter with the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department on Saturday.

The department is hosting an Easter egg hunt at Rec Park, 60 Hennequin Road in Columbia. This free event begins at 10 a.m., with the rain date scheduled for the following date.

