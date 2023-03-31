COLUMBIA — Celebrate Easter with the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department on Saturday.
The department is hosting an Easter egg hunt at Rec Park, 60 Hennequin Road in Columbia. This free event begins at 10 a.m., with the rain date scheduled for the following date.
The event will feature an egg hunt for several age divisions.
The Easter Bunny will be on hand for photo opportunities.
November Sound, an introspective indie-pop and alternative music band from Columbia, will perform live music.
Guests will be able to express their creativity with arts and crafts.
Hot chocolate will also be available to keep guests warm from the early spring weather.
“Hope to see you there,” the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department said on its Instagram page.
In the event of inclement weather, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department will announce the start time for the rain date on its Instagram and Facebook pages.
