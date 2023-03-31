Willimantic Jillson Square #3 November 25 2020

WILLIMANTIC — The town of Windham is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.

The event, which is free, starts at 10 a.m. at Jillson Square. People are asked to come early, as it takes only a few minutes.

