WILLIMANTIC — The town of Windham is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.
The event, which is free, starts at 10 a.m. at Jillson Square. People are asked to come early, as it takes only a few minutes.
The field will be divided into two sections: one for kids in kindergarten through fourth grades and one for preschoolers and younger.
The child who finds the Golden Egg in each section will win a special prize.
For more information, e-mail windhamrec@windhamct.com