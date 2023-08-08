ECSU Peter Pincus art Photo 1

Peter Pincus: Scratch Spin Amphora on display soon at the Eastern Art Gallery.

 John Polak Photography/Ferrin Contemporary

WILLIMANTIC — An exhibition opening Aug. 23 at the Art Gallery at Eastern Connecticut State University will examine the influence of artist Sol LeWitt on other artists working in a variety of media.

“Call Sol: The Enduring Legacy of Sol LeWitt” traces the literal and symbolic influence of this icon of American conceptual art on artists working in a wide variety of styles and materials. The exhibition focuses on 10 artists that LeWitt touched intellectually, formally or stylistically.

