Eastern senior Nathan Furino delivers a pitch against Keene State College on Tuesday. The righty earned the win in Eastern’s most recent game against Manhattanville on Wednesday. 

 Nik Lassonde

PURCHASE, N.Y. — The Eastern Connecticut State University baseball team is a lot like the Tampa Bay Rays right now. They never lose. 

As of Friday, the warriors have a 25-5 record, which is good for an .833 winning percentage.