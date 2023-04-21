PURCHASE, N.Y. — The Eastern Connecticut State University baseball team is a lot like the Tampa Bay Rays right now. They never lose.
PURCHASE, N.Y. — The Eastern Connecticut State University baseball team is a lot like the Tampa Bay Rays right now. They never lose.
As of Friday, the warriors have a 25-5 record, which is good for an .833 winning percentage.
The squad is 9-1 in Little East Conference play and have won their last six games.
In the warriors’ most recent game against Manhattanville College (10-17 as of Thursday) in Purchase, New York on Wednesday, Eastern broke open a tight game by scoring seven runs in its final three at bats to win 11-4.
The team’s rally was capped by a grand slam by junior third baseman Tiernan Lynch after three consecutive walks to open the top of the ninth inning.
During the game, junior shortstop Zach Donahue collected his 100th career hit for Eastern. He achieved this milestone in only his second season playing for the university. That hit was an RBI single that gave Eastern a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning.
Eastern’s relief pitchers held Manhattanville to just one run over the final four innings of the game.
Senior Nathan Furino was the winning pitcher, pitching three innings, striking out five and only allowing one run. Sophomore TJ Fuerst was credited with the loss after pitching one inning and giving up one run.
Junior right fielder Jason Claiborn, senior second baseman Noah Plantamuro and senior catcher Matt Malcom each had three hits as Eastern mounted a 14-hit attack.
Wednesday’s win is Eastern’s seventh straight over Manhattanville. Eastern is 13-2 all time against the Valiants.
Eastern’s Head Coach Mike Odenwaelder said that his team has played a number of competitive games this season.
“We’ve had a number of good battles so far this year: beating a top 25 team in Wheaton midweek and taking 2 last Saturday from Southern Maine were big wins for us,” he said in his April newsletter to alumni Wednesday. “Overall, we’ve been in a number of competitive games this season. This is great for our team’s development and for the development of many of our younger players that are seeing time on the field. While I’d love to see some more games where we’re blowing teams out by 10+ runs, these tight games have been great to learn and grow through for us.”
Next, the reigning NCAA Division III National Champions and No. 8-ranked Warriors will play Rhode Island College in a Little East Conference doubleheader beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Eastern (9-1) holds a one-game lead over Rhode Island College (7-1) and the University of Massachusetts Boston (7-1).
Odenwaelder said in the April newsletter Wednesday that Rhode Island College will be a difficult opponent.
“They’ve got a strong lineup and some very quality top end arms,” he said. “We will spend the next couple days preparing to take care of business.”