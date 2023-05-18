MICHELLE WARREN
WILLIMANTIC-After 17 years at the helm, Eastern Connecticut State University President Elsa Nuñez announced her retirement today.
Nuñez, the sixth president at Eastern, has held that role since 2006.
In a letter to the university community, she said she fell in love with Eastern during her first visit to campus 18 years ago.
“From that very first visit, I knew that Eastern was more than where I wanted to be. Eastern was where I was destined to be,” Nuñez wrote. “I was honored and humbled to be selected as your sixth president and, to this day, I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to serve all of you. However, no amount of love can stop the passage of time and for me, the time has come to embrace the next phase of my life.”
According to Eastern, Nuñez is the first Latina to serve as a university president in New England.
Eastern’s rankings have risen considerably under her leadership.
The university is part of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) system.
Currently, Eastern ranks 19th among 63 public regional institutions in the North region.
Nuñez was also at the helm amidst GPA gains, SAT scores for incoming first-year students, four-year graduation rates and six-year graduation rates.
She is also responsible for increasing the university’s reserves from $0 in 2006 to $32 million today.
Other achievements under Nuñez’s tenure include the following: expanded and remodeled Student Center; enhanced student life program; construction of a 174,000 square-foot science building in 2008; creation of Center for Community Engagement in 2009; opening of the Fine Arts Instructional Center in 2016; opening of modernized communication building in 2018 and renovations of Goddard and Shafer halls in 2019.
In her letter, Nuñez thanked the Eastern community for welcoming her.
She said CSCU system leaders will work with Eastern to “initiate a thorough and wide-ranging search process” for her successor.
In 2007, Nuñez was one of the first university presidents to sign the American College and University Presidents’ Climate Commitment.
Under that agreement, she committed to achieving carbon neutrality and climate resilience at Eastern.
Nuñez approved Eastern’s second climate action plan in 2020.
In Dec. 2022, the university was notified that it had earned a gold rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.
Nuñez taught at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and has written two books, “Pursuing Diversity,” which was published in 1992, and “Hanging Out and Hanging On: From the Projects to the Campus,” which was published in 2014.
Her work has also been published in numerous publications focusing on public policy and language acquisition.
