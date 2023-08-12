Rugby PHOTO

The ECSU Rugby team, shown here, is holding a clinic for Special Olympics athletes this weekend.

 Nancy Francis

WILLIMANTIC — The public is invited to watch a rugby clinic the Eastern Connecticut State University men’s rugby team is hosting for Special Olympic athletes on Saturday.

The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Mansfield Sports Complex, 65 Mansfield City Rd., Mansfield.

Tags