WILLIMANTIC — The public is invited to watch a rugby clinic the Eastern Connecticut State University men’s rugby team is hosting for Special Olympic athletes on Saturday.
The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Mansfield Sports Complex, 65 Mansfield City Rd., Mansfield.
During the event, Special Olympians will learn basic rugby skills, including passing, running, catching and kicking.
After the skills session, a scrimmage will be held, featuring Special Olympic athletes and Eastern rugby players on each team.
That will be followed by lunch and T-shirt presentations.
Registration is not open to the public.