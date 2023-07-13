WINDHAM — Community members can enjoy some food and tunes during an event at the Commercially Licensed Kitchen on Friday.
“Eats and Beats” will be held at CLiCK, which is at 41 Club Rd., from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is a free event.
The “In-Laws” will perform music beginning at 6 p.m., including a mix of indie, alternative and classic rock songs. The band is based in Mansfield and Willimantic.
A lounge will be set up in the parking lot with a tiki bar, where people can mix their drinks using a special herbal mixer. People are encouraged to bring their own chairs and beverages.
Those who attend will have the opportunity to shop at CLiCK’s market, which features items made by several CLiCK members.
Kids and friendly pets are welcome to attend.
If it is hot, there will be a cooling tent and sprinklers at the event.
Chef Denise from CHOW will make a summer dessert for attendees.
CLiCK is a non-profit organization that promotes local food. The organization provides opportunities for farmers and culinary entrepreneurs to build businesses using the commercially-licensed kitchen. Gardening, culinary arts, nutrition and other food-related classes are offered to the public at the facility.