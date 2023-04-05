WILLIMANTIC — Eastern Connecticut State University will host a lecture about Asian American food and cultures on Thursday.
The lecture, “Beyond Chinatown: Exploring Asian American Foodways, Identities and Communities in Connecticut,” will be held at 4 p.m. in the concert hall at the Fine Arts Instructional Center.
Quan Tran, a Yale University lecturer, is the speaker.
After the lecture, a selection of Asian cuisine will be served at 5 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
It is being held in connection with Eastern’s participation in the National Endowment for the Arts Big Reads program. Eastern is one of 62 recipients nationwide to receive a NEA grant the past year. Eastern’s program centers around “Interior Chinatown,” a book written by Charles Wu.