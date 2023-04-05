Fine Arts Instructional Center at ECSU-Willimantic-071622 PHOTO

The Fine Arts instructional Center at Eastern Connecticut State University.

 File Photo

WILLIMANTIC — Eastern Connecticut State University will host a lecture about Asian American food and cultures on Thursday.

The lecture, “Beyond Chinatown: Exploring Asian American Foodways, Identities and Communities in Connecticut,” will be held at 4 p.m. in the concert hall at the Fine Arts Instructional Center.

Tags