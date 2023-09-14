ECSU Rugby team Covenant Soup Kitchen

Several members of Eastern Connecticut Men’s Rugby team help load a truck of donations that have been collected around town and campus to help guests at Covenant Soup Kitchen in Willimantic. Left to right, Evan Baptista, Jared Gorborino, Gio Otieno, “Dangerous” Dan Whitman and Coach Ray Aramini load donations at Eastern Connecticut Sports Center.

 Scott Smith

WILLIMANTIC — The Covenant Soup Kitchen served nearly 3,000 meals to its clients on a recent day. In an effort to keep up with the high demand at the facility, the Eastern Connecticut State University rugby team is collecting food for the facility this semester.

“We’re finding ourselves in unprecedented demand in the kitchen,” Covenant Soup Kitchen board member and ECSU Rugby Assistant Coach Ray Aramini said.

