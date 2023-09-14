WILLIMANTIC — The Covenant Soup Kitchen served nearly 3,000 meals to its clients on a recent day. In an effort to keep up with the high demand at the facility, the Eastern Connecticut State University rugby team is collecting food for the facility this semester.
“We’re finding ourselves in unprecedented demand in the kitchen,” Covenant Soup Kitchen board member and ECSU Rugby Assistant Coach Ray Aramini said.
The soup kitchen is in great need of items for its pantry, including non-perishable food, such as powdered milk, diapers, incontinence supplies, toiletries and much more.
“Whatever you would need in your home is what we need,” Aramini said.
The soup kitchen is at 220 Valley St.
The Eastern Connecticut State University rugby team is collecting donations from students and staff door-to-door.
Their drive is expected to last at least until the end of the month. However, that will be extended if necessary.
The food is being collected for the kitchen’s pantry as well as for the meals that are served there.
Aramini said in its second week of the drive, the team had already collected almost 1,500 pounds of food and other essentials, as well as getting monetary donations.
“The donations are being stockpiled at the sports center right now as a central location,” he said.
The sports center is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. everyday.
People who are dropping off food and monetary donations are asked to do so at the equipment room in the sports center and ask for Scott “Smitty” Smith, who works for Eastern. They can also drop off food and monetary donations at the kitchen.
Aramini said Smith helps at Plunge for Hunger, an annual fundraiser for the soup kitchen in February. The rugby team is heavily involved in that fundraiser.
Aramini said Smith also supports the kitchen with donations around Christmas time.
Breakfast is served at the soup kitchen daily from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., lunch is served daily from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner is served on Friday and Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The soup kitchen also provides food to guests to take home at times, including baked goods, fresh produce, meat, eggs, dairy products and other food.
Other services include: diapers and wipes are available when there are donations; monthly health clinics; laundry vouchers; bus passes are offered, when funding is available; senior nutrition boxes and personal care items.
Donations can also be dropped off at the back door of the church building, which is marked CSK Deliveries. People are asked to avoid making deliveries during the lunch service, if possible, which is between noon and 1 p.m.
Deliveries can be made during the following hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by appointment, and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., or by appointment. People are asked to call ahead if they have large deliveries.
People are asked to call 860-423-1643, ext. 13 to make an appointment to get groceries through the Community Food Pantry from Monday through Saturday.
The office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.