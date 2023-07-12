ECSU teams up with Windham Hospital for Nursing Program

MICHELLE WARREN
@mwarrentc
WILLIMANTIC- As part of a new collaboration between Eastern Connecticut State University and Hartford HealthCare, a new simulation lab will built at Windham Community Memorial Hospital.
The partnership was initiated in conjunction with Eastern’s new bachelor of science degree program in nursing.
The two entities have teamed up to address the nursing shortage in the state.
“This is a true joint venture,” Hartford HealthCare Chief Academic Officer Rocco Orlando said in a press release from Eastern. “Eastern Connecticut is the least populous part of the state. The nursing shortage is most profound there.”
According to the Governor’s Workforce Council, fewer than 2,000 nurses graduate from nursing programs in the state per year and approximately 3,000 new nurses are needed every year to meet staffing demands.
Currently, due to a lack of faculty and clinical placements, the nursing programs can only accept 25 percent of the qualified students, according to the release.
Eastern’s new bachelor’s degree program is scheduled to begin this fall.
Students in that program will study biology, chemistry, human anatomy, physiology, pharmacology and nutrition for nursing.
They will also study specialties, including maternal and newborn care nursing, geriatric nursing, psychiatric nursing, mental health nursing, community nursing and public health nursing.
Students who complete their degree will be eligible to take a licensing examination through the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.
In the press release, ECSU President Elsa Nuñez said she is “thrilled” about the new program and happy to partner with Hartford HealthCare.
“With their support, our students will train in a new simulation facility in Windham Hospital and receive invaluable clinical placements as they prepare for professional nursing positions,” she said in the release. “Together, we will be part of the solution to the nursing shortage while preparing dozens of students for rewarding, meaningful careers.”
In support of the program, Hartford HealthCare plans to build a new simulation lab at Windham Hospital, which they will fund jointly with Eastern.
Orlando said in the release that the distance between the hospital and Eastern is advantageous for Eastern students.
The hospital and Eastern are only two blocks apart.
“Simulation space was the only limiting factor (for Eastern),” he wrote. “We’re happy to provide that space.”
The lab will include rooms that replicate various clinical settings, including bedside nursing and critical care, and feature state-of-the-art mannequins that can simulate a variety of clinical scenarios.
The new simulation facility will provide space for existing Windham Hospital staff.
Hartford HealthCare East Region Marketing & Communications Manager Ken Harrison said the new lab will go into renovated space in the hospital.
A groundbreaking is expected to be held on the project soon.
Harrison said the new lab at Windham Hospital is expected to be ready in 2025.
“The simulation lab at Windham Hospital will provide immersive and hands-on learning experiences for nursing students, where they can practice nursing skills, critical thinking, decision-making and bedside manner behavior, all while in a controlled environment,” Hartford HealthCare Senior Vice President/East Region President Donna Handley, who is the president of Windham Hospital, said in the release.
Eastern will utilize a $1.2 million grant from the CT Health Horizons Initiative for the simulation lab, as well as using the grant to fund three new faculty positions at Eastern and establish three clinical labs.
The CT Health Horizons Initiative is a $35 million state initiative aimed at addressing the nursing shortage in the state.
The labs at Eastern will include a maternity room, two-bed hospital room and examination room.
Those labs are expected to open at the Eastern campus in the fall.
