Emergency Responders Busy During Storm

MICHELLE WARREN
WILLIMANTIC-Local emergency responders were busy responding to emergency calls in Windham as a short, but powerful, storm hit the area this evening.
Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said there has been a lot of rain in town during the month, so flooding is a risk.
“It looks like there’s another storm coming through,” he said.
Scrivener said the Willimantic firefighters sent an ambulance to assist North Windham firefighters on Tuckie Road in North Windham tonight.
That call came in at 5:49 p.m. and firefighters were dispatched at 5:51 p.m.
The incident involved an individual who was in a wheelchair and got stuck in a mobile home when a tree hit it.
“They got the person out,” Scrivener said, referring to firefighters.
Police closed Tuckie Road as emergency responders were at the scene.
No further details about that incident were available by presstime.
North Windham Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Cody Lemire could not be reached for comment by presstime.
Willimantic firefighters also responded to multiple calls about power lines being down.
Scrivener said Willimantic firefighters responded to a report of trees down on Cameo Drive tonight.
There was also a call of a possible fire at 253 Southridge Drive, but Scrivener said it turned out that there was an “overheated generator.”
“They’re trying to clear a light smoke condition at the house right now,” he said.
Another call Willimantic firefighters responded to was a call of a tree that took wires down at 384 Prospect St.
Scrivener said there were wires “hanging low in the road.”
Another call involved power lines down on Prospect St.
Emergency responders blocked off the road in connection with that incident.
