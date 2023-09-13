WILLIMANTIC — Following a short, but powerful, rainstorm today, emergency responders responded to several areas in the Thread City that flooded.
“We had a tremendous amount of rain in a short period,” Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said this afternoon. “It overwhelmed the drain system in the Hill section of Willimantic.”
He said some of the water came up out of the drain system around Valley and Main streets.
Scrivener said there was flooding at Tyler Square at 1320 Main St., which he said is “not uncommon,” noting that includes the back parking lot.
He said there were five cars behind the social security administration building and at least one was floating and moving around, as well as a dumpster.
“We observed one car with water up to the windows,” Scrivener said.
He said Eversource gas checked the gas meters in that area “out of an abundance of caution.”
Scrivener said there was water over the road in front of the Stop & Shop gas station, as well as water over the road on Watson and Valley streets today.
There was also water over the road on Watson Street by Main Street.
“Those are common areas to flood out,” Scrivener said.
He said in several locations with water over the road, there were cars that stalled out.
One issue town staff responded to involved flooding at Windham High School, which caused silt from the renovation project to flood into nearby backyards.
It was raining on and off throughout the day in Willimantic.
Windham Director of Development Matthew Vertefeuille said Scrivener measured five inches of rain in the rain gauge at the fire station during the first storm, which lasted about 40 minutes.
He said he investigated the situation at Windham High with Windham Town Engineer Bryan Tarbell today.
Vertefeuille said the detention basins at the high school overflowed and "let go."
Workers repaired the basins on Monday following rain over the weekend, but the situation needs to be reviewed further.
"We're working with the engineers from Downes Construction to come up with a better system to retain the water," Vertefeuille said.
Downes Construction is the main company in charge of the $112.3 million high school renovation.
The project includes work to the high school building and the site, which is at 355 High St.
Vertefeuille said town staff have to figure out how to help homeowners who experienced flooding from the construction.
He said one homeowner on North Street had five cars that were flooded up to the roof, as well as a flooded basement.
Vertefeuille said Windham Town Manager Jim Rivers spoke to Ad-Hoc Windham High School Renovate as New Building Committee Chairman Michael Callahan and he is aware of the situation.
There was also flooding at the Park Coin-a-Matic laundromat on Watson Street today.
Willimantic Police barricaded Main and Bridge streets to keep people off the road over there.
Scrivener said railroad representatives informed police that it was the worst wash-out on the railroad since the 1950s.
North Street between Bolivia and Ash streets were closed today because of the flood.