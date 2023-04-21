CHAPLIN — Fill your stomach to help others fill theirs at the annual Empty Bowl event at Parish Hill High School on April 28.
The Empty Bowl Project was established more than two decades ago at the school as an event that would raise funds for local soup kitchens, as well as awareness for the problem of the hunger of those in need.
Students, staff and citizens help create pottery bowls in the school’s art department, which are then sold on the night of the event, empty.
A purchase allows the buyer to fill and refill their bowl with a variety of soups, some created in the school’s culinary program and some donated by area businesses, and served up by students and school staff.
The buyers can then keep their pottery as a reminder that not everyone can have full bowls on a regular basis.
Proceeds are donated to local charities that serve the regional school district eleven towns of Chaplin, Hampton and Scotland, and the greater community.
This year’s Empty Bowl Project will be held in the cafeteria from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The school is located at 304 Parish Hill Road in Chaplin.
Members of the community who are interested in donating soups or breads to serve at the event, or who would like more information on the Empty Bowls Project, can contact the school at dbaran@parishhill.org.