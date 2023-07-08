CSCC PHOTO

Quinebaug Valley Community College’s Willimantic campus, which is on Main Street, will be part of the new “CT State Community College” starting July 1.

 Michelle Warren | Staff

WILLIMANTIC — New, returning and transfer students can learn more about the CT State Community College-Quinebaug Valley campuses during the “Enroll-In-A-Day” event on Saturday. The event is being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It is being held at the Willimantic campus, which is at 729 Main St., as well as the main QVCC campus, which is at 742 Upper Maple St. in Danielson.

