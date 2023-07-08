WILLIMANTIC — New, returning and transfer students can learn more about the CT State Community College-Quinebaug Valley campuses during the “Enroll-In-A-Day” event on Saturday. The event is being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
It is being held at the Willimantic campus, which is at 729 Main St., as well as the main QVCC campus, which is at 742 Upper Maple St. in Danielson.
During the event, attendees can talk to an adviser, learn about course placements and learn more about free college. They can also get assistance applying for the fall semester, applying for financial aid, registering for classes and paying for classes.
Attendees can also learn more about the CT State Community College system. 12 schools in the system merged to become “CT State Community College” as a cost-efficiency measure, a change that became effective on July 1.