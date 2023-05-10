Hebron RHAM Sign October 2 2004

RHAM High School.

 File Photo

HEBRON — Tickets for RHAM High School’s Evening of the Arts must be purchased by Thursday.

The event will take place on June 1 at the school, located at 85 Wall Street in Hebron. The artistic endeavors of the students from the regional school District 8 towns of Andover, Hebron and Marlborough will be showcased, including a juried art show, live printmaking, soloists and ensemble performances.

Tags