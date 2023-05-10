HEBRON — Tickets for RHAM High School’s Evening of the Arts must be purchased by Thursday.
The event will take place on June 1 at the school, located at 85 Wall Street in Hebron. The artistic endeavors of the students from the regional school District 8 towns of Andover, Hebron and Marlborough will be showcased, including a juried art show, live printmaking, soloists and ensemble performances.
The doors open at 4:45 p.m., with visitors able to view the art galleries in the cafeteria. At 5 p.m., cafe performances will start. At 5:45 p.m., the dinner buffet will open. At 7 p.m., winners of the art show will be announced, and at 7:30 p.m., concerts will be held in the auditorium.
Admission to the art show and performances are $5 per person. Students, preschoolers and senior citizens are admitted free of charge. Tickets for the dinner are $25 per person and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The meal is catered by Gina Marie’s Restaurant in Hebron, and the options are ziti marinara, chicken parmesan or eggplant parmesan, all with garlic knots and tossed salad. Gluten-free meals are available. Tickets can be paid by check payable to RHAM Music Boosters, and mailed to RHAM High School, 85 Wall Street, Hebron, 06248, to the attention of Evening of the Arts.
Desserts and coffees are available for separate purchase at the concession stand.