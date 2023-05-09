Windham — Ready to get outside in our parking lot lounge complete with tiki bar, new CLICK food vendors and the sultry sound of the Exotic Surftones? May 12th starts the first of the popular free Eats & Beats monthly event series for a 3rd season!. Each event will take place on the second Friday of the month through September from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at CLiCK, 41 Club Road, Windham.
Eats & Beats is the perfect way to wrap up the week! Be the first to taste items from new CLICK food vendors, enjoy live music (beginning at 6), visit with friends, and do a little shopping in CLiCK’s market which will be open for the occasion featuring items made by several of CLiCK’s members. Kid and friendly pets welcome.