Heat Wave Lauter Park PHOTO

The waterfront at Lauter Park in Willimantic is one place where locals can go to cool off during the hot weather this week.

 Michelle Warren

In anticipation of a stretch of hot weather this week, Gov. Ned Lamont has issued an extreme hot weather protocol, which was scheduled to begin this morning and run through Sunday.

The protocol will be activated as of 8 a.m. today and is scheduled to end at 8 a.m. on Sunday.