In anticipation of a stretch of hot weather this week, Gov. Ned Lamont has issued an extreme hot weather protocol, which was scheduled to begin this morning and run through Sunday.
The protocol will be activated as of 8 a.m. today and is scheduled to end at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
“We’ve experienced a pretty warm summer so far, but it’s expected to get particularly hot this week, including during the evening hours,” Lamont said in a press release issued on Monday.
Cooling centers are open throughout the state and can be found by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211ct.org.
Windham Town Manager Jim Rivers said the community center, which is at 1 Jillson Square in Willimantic, will be set up as a cooling center from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.
“We have very few people that come to the cooling centers when we set them up,” he said. “Generally, I think people are accustomed to and prepared for 90-degree weather in the summer in Connecticut.”
According to the National Weather Service’s forecast, the heat index is predicted to range from the upper 90s to 100s from Thursday through Sunday in New England.
Lamont has advised that residents take precautions prior to the hot weather.
Mansfield Town Manager Ryan Aylesworth said throughout the heat protocol, the community center and Mansfield Public Library will serve as “primary” cooling centers, but people can also cool off at the senior center and town hall.
The cooling centers will be open during normal business hours.
“The community center is a 7-day-a-week facility,” Aylesworth said.
He said if people find themselves in a situation where they don’t have air-conditioning they should visit one of the cooling centers.
“We’re here to help and we want people to avail themselves of these facilities in their time of need,” Aylesworth said. “Listen to what your body is telling you.”
Rivers asked people to stay out of the sun and stay hydrated.
“The town is here for people that don’t have air-conditioning,” he said.
Rivers said there is an increase in ambulance calls in town when there is hot weather.
There are several places local people can go to to cool off, including the splash pad and waterfront at Lauter Park.
Lauter Park is at 625 Jackson St. in Willimantic.
The splash pad and waterfront are open for seven days-a-week from now until Aug. 28.
The waterfront is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the splash pad is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Children who are 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult at both places.
People must be 16 or older to swim alone in the deep swimming area.
When the protocol is enacted, a system is established for state agencies, municipalities and other partners to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 to provide information about cooling centers.
The following actions are implemented under the state’s extreme hot weather protocol:
• The state’s Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security uses its WebEOC communications network.
The network is an internet-based system that enables local, regional and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions.
• Municipalities and other partners submit information about cooling centers to the WebEOC, providing a real-time database about the availability of those sites. United Way 2-1-1 uses the system to assist residents with finding a cooling center.
• Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security regional coordinators monitor WebEOC to respond to any requests from municipalities for state assistance.
• Energy companies update the state regularly about the impact of the weather on their utilities during the entire protocol.
Anyone can suffer from heat-related illness, but the following groups are more vulnerable than others:
• Infants and young children are sensitive to high temperatures and rely on other people to regulate their environments and provide adequate liquids.
• Those ages 65 and older are less likely to sense and respond to temperature changes.
• Due to their tendency to retain more body heat, those who are overweight may be prone to heat sickness.
• People who overexert themselves while working or exercising could become dehydrated and may be susceptible to heat illness.
• Those who are physically ill, especially those with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as medications for depression, insomnia and poor circulation, may be affected by extreme heat.
Lamont advises people to take the following precautions during the protocol:
• Find an air-conditioned shelter and don’t rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.
• Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. Those who must be outdoors should limit their outdoor activity to the morning and evening. People should also rest often in shady areas.
• People should keep their body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness.
• Avoid direct sunlight.
• Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing.
• Take cool showers or baths.
• Stay hydrated.
• Those who are most at-risk should be checked on several times a day.
• If you can’t bring pets indoors, provide them with regular access to water and shade.
• Don’t leave pets inside of parked vehicles, which can reach life-threatening temperatures within minutes.
Residents are also asked to stay hydrated and do the following:
• Drink more water than usual and not wait until you’re thirsty to drink more fluids.
• Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.
• Don’t consume alcohol or liquids with high amounts of sugar.
• Remind other people to drink lots of water.
Information about the hours of the cooling centers in Mansfield and Windham is available at https://www2.windhamct.com and www.mansfieldct.gov.