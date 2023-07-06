MICHELLE WARREN
@mwarrentc
WILLIMANTIC-Power is expected to be out for many hours after a tree took down a transformer and several utility poles on Spring Street this afternoon.
Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said Willimantic firefighters were dispatched to the call, which was at 78 Spring St., at 3:17 p.m.
The tree was across the road between Chestnut and Walnut streets.
“It just missed a car,” Scrivener said.
Wires were down in the road, which was already closed when firefighters arrived on scene at 3:20 p.m.
Eversource personnel responded to clear the fallen poles and restore power.
Willimantic Police directed traffic in the area.
Scrivener said according to firefighters at the scene, the core of the tree was rotten.
“I think the tree just kind of gave up,” he said.
Scrivener said initially, the estimated restoration time was 24 hours.
“That’s just a rough estimate,” he said. “It really depends on resources from Eversource.”
Scrivener said the Eversource website showed that 72 customers were affected by the outage, including the Willimantic Public Library and other buildings on Main Street.
He said the website showed that power would be restored by 7 p.m. tonight, but he felt that was an unrealistic estimate.
Follow Michelle Warren on Twitter-@mwarrentc.