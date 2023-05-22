SCOTLAND — The Scotland Farmers Market will return for the 2023 season with a new location.
Formerly held in the lot of St. Margaret’s Church, the new site will be the old Grange building on Devotion Road/Route 97. The Roman Catholic church was closed by the Norwich Diocese in 2016 due to the expense of upkeep and the lack of priests in the area. Constructed in 1959, St. Margaret’s was the diocese’s first mission church, part of St. Joseph’s in Willimantic. The building went up for sale in 2019, but the farmers’ market continued to be held in the church lot.