Over the years, as an elder law attorney, I have heard clients say that they do not want to apply for medical benefits (Medicaid) that they are entitled to for fear of the state at some point seeking recovery. While I understand this fear, in most cases it doesn’t make sense. This is especially true when you are discussing married couples and eligibility. In most cases, in dealing with married couples, while the state may have a “claim” they have no right to “recover” against the estate of the couple when there is a community spouse (healthy spouse).
Read the full story in the print or e-edition of the Chronicle.