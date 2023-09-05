WILLIMANTIC- Willimantic Police arrested a convicted felon who threatened a Willimantic resident with an AK-47 rifle on Saturday.
Leslie Jones, 38, of 228 Center St., Manchester, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, illegal possession of an assault weapon, three counts of violation of a protective order, disorderly conduct, illegal purchase/receipt of a long gun and first-degree threatening while armed/displaying a firearm.
He is being held on $500,000 bond and was due to appear in Danielson Superior Court today.
Willimantic Police Lt. Matthew Solak said Jones is a convicted felon in the state of Connecticut who was on probation at the time of the incident on Saturday.
“Jones is innocent until proven guilty,” he said in a press release.
According to the arrest logs, Jones was arrested at 305 Main St.
According to Solak, when officers arrived at the scene, Jones was attempting to leave in a black Honda sedan.
He said Jones attempted to resist officers at the scene and was detained with the assistance of a Willimantic Police K-9.
According to Solak, a subsequent investigation revealed that Jones had threatened a neighbor by pushing the barrel of an AK-47 rifle under the door of her apartment and that he attempted to break into the apartment.
Police encountered Jones as he was leaving the scene.
Solak said officers seized an AK-47 rifle with a high-capacity magazine containing 30 bullets from the scene.