WILLIMANTIC- Willimantic Police arrested a convicted felon who threatened a Willimantic resident with an AK-47 rifle on Saturday.

Leslie Jones, 38, of 228 Center St., Manchester, was charged with interfering with an officer/resisting, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, illegal possession of an assault weapon, three counts of violation of a protective order, disorderly conduct, illegal purchase/receipt of a long gun and first-degree threatening while armed/displaying a firearm.