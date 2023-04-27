Few Details Released following North Windham School incident

MICHELLLE WARREN
WINDHAM- School officials have released little information following an incident at North Windham Elementary School Wednesday.
A statement released by Windham Superintendent of Schools Tracy Youngberg Thursday afternoon does not provide specifics about the incident, including whether weapons were involved.
“As a school district, we do not tolerate inappropriate behavior toward any of our students,” she wrote. “When we are notified of inappropriate or unsafe behavior, our schools investigate the allegations thoroughly while keeping all students’ rights in mind.”
The school is at 112 Jordan Lane in North Windham.
State police said in an e-mail that Troop K, which covers North Windham, was not notified about the incident.
In her statement, Youngberg said in situations like this one, school staff work to inform the parents, teach students what is "acceptable and appropriate" behavior and take “appropriate, and in some cases, mandated steps to prevent any recurrence.”
“Given state and federal laws requiring that we maintain confidentiality of student matters, we will not and can not comment on any individual student or respond to specific inquiries,” she wrote. “We can, however, remind our community that the safety of all our students is our top priority and we are committed to ensuring your children feel safe at school.”
Youngberg asked for the community to contact their child’s principal or her office before sharing any concerning information posted on social media or other platforms.
“Thank you for your continued support in educating Windham’s students,” she said.
Youngberg could not be reached for additional comment Thursday afternoon.
