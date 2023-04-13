WINDHAM — Firefighters were on scene again on Wednesday to extinguish a brush fire that burned approximately four acres in North Windham Tuesday afternoon.
According to North Windham Assistant Fire Chief Cody Lemire, no one was injured during the fire, which was initially reported to dispatch at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday.
The fire occurred at Builder’s Concrete East, which is at 79 Boston Post Road.
Windham Fire Marshal Michael Walker said the cause of the fire was “undetermined” and that there wasn’t any physical evidence of “foul play.”
The fire occurred during a “Red Flag” warning issued by the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection this week. The alert indicates that critical fire conditions are either currently occurring or will be shortly. While the warning is in place, fires may spread rapidly and be difficult to extinguish.
The Connecticut Commission on Fire Prevention and Control has asked residents to avoid open burning during this time. Open burning is prohibited when the fire danger is high, very high or extreme.
Lemire said Wednesday the fire alert was expected to be intensified that day due to high winds being in the forecast.
Firefighters were on scene for approximately four-and-a-half hours Tuesday.
Firefighters returned to the fire, which had rekindled, at 6:20 a.m. on Wednesday.
“It’s a much smaller area this time,” Lemire said Wednesday. “They’re operating in a 100 foot by 100 foot area.”
Windham Center, South Windham, North Windham and Scotland firefighters were at the scene Wednesday morning.
“So far, they’ve utilized 10,000 gallons of water,” Lemire said just before 9 a.m.
He said the ground has multiple layers and the fire was penetrating into the ground, making it difficult for the firefighters to completely extinguish the fire.
Lemire compared the situation to a fire in the area of routes 203 and 6 in Sept. 2020, which lasted for a few days.
He said approximately 50 firefighters responded from several area fire departments on Tuesday and less than 20 firefighters were on scene on Wednesday.
Lemire said the fire was a “decent size” on Tuesday, but everyone worked together cohesively and there was a “really good outcome.”
“It had the potential to be a lot larger than it was,” he said, noting the fire didn’t reach any buildings.
He said brush fire season normally starts around in mid-March and there were several underway in the state as of Tuesday night.
Lemire said initially, North Windham, South Windham and Windham Center fire departments responded on Tuesday. After a determination that more resources were needed, firefighters from Columbia, Lebanon, Mansfield, Willimantic, Scotland and Chaplin fire departments were called in.
Firefighters from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection also responded on Tuesday, as well as Windham Community Memorial Hospital paramedics.
“We’ve very thankful for our mutual aid departments that came in because without them, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do,” Lemire said.
He said there was a “steep terrain” on the site and a Windham Community Memorial Hospital paramedic and Columbia ambulance were on standby in case one of the firefighters was injured while putting out the fire.
Lemire said multiple people reported the fire to dispatch, including Windham Hospital paramedics who were in the area.