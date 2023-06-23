HEBRON — Give a “bit of help” and get a lot of fun from the Hebron Lions Club this June.
The Lions Club will host the annual fireworks and fire trucks extravaganza, “Fireworks, Touch a Truck and A Bit of Help,” Saturday.
Gates to the Hebron Lions Fairgrounds, located at 347 Gilead Street/Route 85, will open at 4 p.m. There will be several parked trucks for children to see up close, as well as live musical entertainment and refreshments sold from food trucks. The fireworks display is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.
“The Hebron Lions will be blasting with fun and fireworks and hosting the annual Touch-a-Trunk event,” Lion Krystin Strumskas said.
Admission to the event is free, as the Lions Club offers the annual fireworks display as thanks to the community to supporting its fundraisers all year long, including its biggest fundraising event, the four-day Hebron Harvest Fair held at the fairgrounds every September. This year, the fair will take place September 7-10.
The Lions are asking, however, that attendees at the fireworks event consider donating non-perishable food items and personal care items to benefit the Hebron Interfaith Human Services.
“There will be a designated collection site on the grounds so that we can help Hebron Interfaith Human Services help others in need,” Strumskas said. “This is a free event to the public as we celebrate together and thank those that support the Hebron Lions event.”
Parking to the event is also offered free, but there is an option to purchase a VIP parking pass, which will give the passholders a spot in a designated parking lot close to the exit for a quick departure after the fireworks. The parking pass costs $20 per vehicle.
In the event of rainy weather, the event will be postponed to Sunday.