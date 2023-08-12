SCOTLAND — A forum hosted Thursday night by the Scotland Democratic Town Committee emphasized basic democratic values.
The forum began with an economic outlook on town statistics presented by First Selectman Gary Greenberg, a Democrat who is not seeking re-election, but the point of the evening was to host a conversation on new ideas for policies for the future. Two of the featured speakers were candidates to succeed Greenberg: Democrat Bart Laws and Independent Kimberley Martin, but other residents expressed their ideas, too.