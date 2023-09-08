The flag-folding event at Casella Waste, which was scheduled for tonight, is being postponed due to the weather forecast.
It has not been rescheduled yet.
The event was going to be held at the Casella Waste facility at 1590 West Main St.
Originally, the event was scheduled to recognize Patriot Day, which falls on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the 9-1-1 terrorist attacks.
Instead, the event is planned to be held around Veteran’s Day, though no date has been finalized.
Casella Waste, who acquired Willimantic Waste Paper Co. in July 2021, is starting a new flag disposal program.
Community members will be able to dispose of their old flags in the main office and scale house at the Casella Waste facility during business hours.
Casella Waste is making arrangements to dispose of flags and have others refurbished.