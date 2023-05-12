WINDHAM — Local residents will raise awareness about domestic violence and emotional abuse in a unique way – by participating in two belly dance flash mobs on Saturday.
The mobs will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Guilford Smith Memorial Library in South Windham and 12:30 p.m. at Betsy Paterson Square in Mansfield that day.
The event is being held by “Shimmy Mob” in conjunction with “World Belly Dance Day,” which falls on that day.
The Windham and Mansfield events will raise money for United Services’ domestic violence program
Jessica Delaney, a leader of team Willimantic, said there are seven dancers on their team. She thanked Bloom Studio in Lebanon for hosting the team for practices.
Francesca Anastasi started Shimmy Mob, which was held for the first time on May 1, 2011.
“It brings the community together,” Delaney said.
She said people in 161 cities in seven countries around the world are expected to participate in World Belly Dance Day this year.
Delaney said the Willimantic team is the only Connecticut team this year.
“It gets people interested in dancing,” she said.
In addition to the spring event, Shimmy Mob is also involved in an event in September to bring awareness about emotional abuse.
There will be a jar for donations at the events on Saturday.
People can also get information about making a donation by contacting the United Services office in Mansfield at 860-456-2261. The Mansfield office is at 140 North Frontage Road in Mansfield Center.