SCOTLAND — School was closed for Scotland Thursday due to heavy rains and flooding on Wednesday.
The heavy rains caused flooding and road washouts in several eastern Connecticut towns on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service had issued a Flash Flood Warning for areas of eastern Connecticut on Wednesday afternoon into the evening, including southern Windham County.
Scotland experienced heavy flooding at several locations across town.
A large section of Brook Road, at its bridge, in Scotland washed out, and the Scotland Volunteer Fire Department issued a caution statement on social media Tuesday evening.
“Brook Road is closed until further notice,” the statement said in part. “Obey all yellow caution tape and barricades.”
Other roads that were partially closed in Scotland included Bass Hill Road, Gager Hill Road and state Route 14/Huntington Road at the bridge near the center of town.
Kasacek Road and Kemp Road in Scotland also experienced flooding throughout the day.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we will close Scotland Elementary School to allow the town to assess the damage to the roads and bridges,” Scotland Superintendent Valerie Bruneau said in an alert. “I’ve been informed that there are at least three compromised bridges and that rerouting students could be next to impossible in the morning in a timely fashion.”
Bruneau said on Wednesday night she expected school to reopen on Friday.
Chaplin also had some issues due to the weather throughout the day on Wednesday. Palmer Road in was temporarily closed at mid-day between the Chaplin Elementary School and North Bedlam Road due to trees that fell and brought down wires. Portions of both North Bear Hill Road and South Bear Hill Road were also temporarily closed. However, all three roads were opened before the end of the afternoon on Wednesday.