Ex Death Row Plea

FILE - This undated inmate identification photo provided by the Connecticut Department of Correction shows Lazale Ashby. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, Ashby, a former death-row inmate in Connecticut, whose conviction was overturned in 2020, pleaded guilty to a murder charge and was sentenced to 46 1/2 years in prison. (Connecticut Department of Correction via AP, File)

 HOGP

HARTFORD — A former death row inmate in Connecticut, whose conviction was overturned in 2020, has pleaded guilty to a murder charge and been sentenced to 46 1/2 years in prison.

Lazale Ashby, 38, entered his plea Monday as a part of an agreement with the prosecutor and the family of his victim, 21-year-old Elizabeth Garcia, his attorney, Joe Lopez, said Tuesday.