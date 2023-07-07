David Foster 2022 Romantic Willimantic Cupid 021422

David Foster was named the 2022 Romantic Willimantic Cupid on Valentines Day last year. He is pictured here at WILI radio station following the announcement.

 Michelle Warren | Staff

WILLIMANTIC — David Foster has paid off the remaining half of his $100,000 donation toward the Shaboo Stage, doing so five years early.

His commitment involved paying the town $10,000 toward the stage every year for 10 years.

