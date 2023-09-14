Willimantic Fire Marc Scrivner Joseph Courtney 3-21-23

Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener with U.S. Sen. Joseph Courtney in the Willimantic Fire station.

 Michelle Warren

WILLIMANTIC — At a time when recruitment and retention has been challenging, four new Willimantic firefighters were hired recently.

“We have had many good and local candidates in the last few months thanks to the extraordinary efforts of leadership,” Windham Town Manager Jim Rivers said in his town manager’s report. “As you know, it takes about one year from recruitment, testing, hiring, school and field training to have fully-able firefighters and officers.”