WILLIMANTIC — At a time when recruitment and retention has been challenging, four new Willimantic firefighters were hired recently.
“We have had many good and local candidates in the last few months thanks to the extraordinary efforts of leadership,” Windham Town Manager Jim Rivers said in his town manager’s report. “As you know, it takes about one year from recruitment, testing, hiring, school and field training to have fully-able firefighters and officers.”
The following new firefighters were hired by the Willimantic Fire Department: 23-year-old Willimantic resident Nickolas Martin, a former Columbia volunteer firefighter who worked at General Cable; 24-year-old Willimantic resident Andrew Lyman, who worked at O.L. Willard Co. and is a U.S. Army veteran; 30-year-old Willimantic resident Edwin Ayala-Rivera, who worked at USPS; and 23-year-old Scotland resident Jeremiah Dwyer, who worked as an emergency medical technician for Ambulance Service of Manchester and is a veteran of the U.S. Marines.
Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener said his department altered their recruitment approach after only getting one candidate from Windham and getting very few from Eastern Connecticut through the State of Connecticut Firefighters Testing Consortium.
The consortium is a resource through which candidates can apply to be firefighters for any positions available within the 13 member fire departments at the same time.
“We really were disappointed with the local representation in that applicant pool,” Scrivener said.
The Willimantic Fire Department started offering a $2,000 bonus to current firefighters who refer someone. A firefighter receives the bonus if the individual they referred stays with the department for a year, a tactic the Willimantic Police Department is also using.
Scrivener said, since then, the fire department hired three candidates from Willimantic and one from Scotland.
“They’re high-quality candidates,” he said. “We’re really, really happy to have them.”
There is currently a sign in front of the fire station with a QR code on it that potential candidates can scan to provide their information, including who referred them to the job.
“We’re going to continue getting these yard signs into the community,” Scrivener said.
He said the four new firefighters are two to three weeks into the academy in Windsor Locks, which they are expected to graduate from in December.
Rivers said retirements are expected in one or both departments before the new firefighters and officers are fully trained.
“We try to hire ahead and we’re going to continue to do that, in anticipation of the loss,” he said.
Rivers declined to comment on how many retirements are expected, noting there will be some retirements next year.
“We’re getting the job done in spite of the adversity in front of us,” he said.
The Willimantic Police have also struggled to recruit and retain individuals.
“20 years ago you would have several hundred candidates apply for a handful of positions - and that’s any agency across the state,” Willimantic Police Lt. Matthew Solak said. “That doesn’t happen anymore.”
Within the last year or so, the Willimantic Police Department has hired four new officers, two of whom are expected to graduate from the academy in December and the other two who graduated from the academy in July.
Solak said the department is having frequent turnover, including retirements and resignations.
“We’re constantly recruiting,” he said.
Rivers said Scrivener and Willimantic Police Chief Paul Hussey are doing a “great job” keeping the ranks as close to fully-staffed as possible.
He spoke about the challenging job market, noting communities keep raising salaries.
“If we don’t follow suit, we’re going to keep losing people to other communities,” Rivers said.
However, he said, both departments hire quality candidates.
Under the current fire department contract, Willimantic firefighters start at $25.75 per hour and after a year of service, completing the academy and earning firefighter II certification, that increases to $27.25 per hour.