WINDHAM — Students in the Windham Public Schools district will receive free meals through the district’s summer meal program starting Monday. The program will end on Aug. 24.
Meals will be provided to all children ages 18 and under.
The meals are being distributed at the following sites:
• Lauter Park, 79 Gordon Ave; Breakfast will be served from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:25 a.m. to 12 p.m. under the overhang.
• Windham Heights, 202 Scott Rd.; Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. near the basketball court at the bus stop.
• C.H. Barrows STEM Academy, 141 Tuckie Road in North Windham, from July 10 through Aug. 4 only; Breakfast will be served from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 am. and lunch will be served from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the cafeteria.
• Ivy Gardens, 84 Ash St.; Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the main entrance at the stone wall steps.
• Kingswood Apartments, 466 Ash St.; Breakfast will be served from 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the center of the complex at the roundabout.
• West Ave. Apartments; Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:50 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.at the corner of Holbrook and West Ave.
• Jillson Square, 665 Main St.; Lunch will be served from 12:10 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the lawn near the entrance.
• Windham Middle School, 123 Quarry St.; Breakfast will be served from 7:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. and lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the cafeteria.
This will only be done from July 10 through Aug. 4.
All meals must be eaten on site at the time of service, in accordance with program regulations.
However, pre-packaged snacks and whole fruit may be taken off-site.
In the event of severe weather, meal service at outdoor locations will be canceled.
No meals will be served from July 3 through July 7.