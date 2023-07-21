WILLIMANTIC — Locals can enjoy acoustic music during a free performance by Jay Daly at the Garden on the Bridge on Saturday.
WILLIMANTIC — Locals can enjoy acoustic music during a free performance by Jay Daly at the Garden on the Bridge on Saturday.
The event was initially scheduled for Friday, but is being postponed due to forecasted rain.
The show will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Amp, which is at 440 Main St.
The location is the amphitheater at the Garden on the Bridge, beyond the railroad trestles.
It is a free show, but donations will be accepted.
Daly performed at the Amp last September and at the Friends of the Garden on the Bridge’s art show/fundraiser in April. His music is influenced by jazz, blues, country and bluegrass, as well as bands like the Allman Brothers and the Grateful Dead.
People can enter from Main Street and head across the bridge.
Daly uses live-looping in his performances, a technique that is used to make it sound like two or three people are playing at the same time.
He is also expected to perform at the Amp on Friday, Aug. 18.
Local musician Ashlee Paradis will perform at the Amp on Sunday, Aug. 13 from noon to 1:30 p.m.