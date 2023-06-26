ASHFORD — The Friends of Babcock Library in Ashford again had too big of a decision before them.
The group, which annually awards a scholarship to a deserving local high school student, had difficulty choosing for the second time in a row.
“Like last year, we had several talented applicants, and decided to award two scholarships,” said Elaine Wilmes-Pandolfo, president of the Friends of Babcock Library. “We also doubled the scholarship amount.”
The two winners are Hannah Drake and Molly Rourke.
Drake is headed overseas to attend the University of York in North Yorkshire, England. She plans to study history with a focus on the conservation and preservation of architecture.
“Her interest in British history stems for her seventh grade history teacher, Mr. Caldwell, who assigned a project to replicate a historic castle, with authentic architectural details,” Wilmes-Pandolfo said.
In 2019, Drake took a trip with her family to England, visiting several historic sites. Drake also took Latin classes in high school that helped understand more about Roman architecture and history.
While interested in preserving the past, Drake also wants to make improvements in the future.
“Hannah’s favorite extra-curricular club is Best Buddies, because its goal is to spread inclusivity and to form meaningful and supportive relationships,” Wilmes-Pandolfo said.
Rourke will be attending college classes closer to home: she will head to the University of Connecticut in the fall, and plans to study speech, language, hearing sciences and Spanish. She also intends to continue on to graduate school and earn her master’s degree in speech pathology. She also has a clear vision for her future path in life.
“Molly’s career goal is to work with Global Operation Smile, a non-profit organization that helps children with cleft lips and palates to receive treatment,” Wilmes-Pandolof said. “She has an extensive and varied history of volunteer work in the community, plus involvement in school-sponsored clubs and activities related to social awareness and inclusion.”
Each of the two winners received a scholarship totaling $1,000.