Goodwin Forest PHOTO

Pine Acres Pond in the distance on the grounds of the Conservation Education Center at the Goodwin State Forest in Hampton.

 Traci Hastings | Staff

Head to the dark side at the Goodwin State Forest on July 2nd.

A Full Moon Hike will take place from 9 p.m. around the Brown Hill Marsh trails. The forest entrance is located at 23 Potter Road in Hampton.

Tags