Head to the dark side at the Goodwin State Forest on July 2nd.
A Full Moon Hike will take place from 9 p.m. around the Brown Hill Marsh trails. The forest entrance is located at 23 Potter Road in Hampton.
Should the moonlight not be sufficient to see the trail, attendees should bring their own headlamps or flashlights. The hike may be almost three miles, but may be less depending on conditions and the preferences of attendees.
For more information, or to register to join the hike, email the guide at adampdrouin@gmail.com.