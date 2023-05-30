Get a chance to perform and also allow local high school seniors a moment to shine with an upcoming fundraiser sponsored by Andover Hebron Marlborough Youth and Family Services.
The youth bureau is raising funds for Project Graduation, which celebrates RHAM High School students after commencement, through a “Tip a Musician” fundraiser.
AHM is now accepting applications for musicians and vocalists of all ages, genres and skill levels to perform on June 3 on the outdoor patio at The Flour Girl Cafe and Bakery, located at 14 Main Street/Route 66 in Hebron.
Performers will play and/or sing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and any tips given by listeners will be donated to Project Graduation.
All perfomers will entered into a drawing, with a prize of a gift card to The Flour Girl.
For more information, or to apply to perform, contact Jennifer Boehler at AHM at 860-228-9488, Ext. 22, or by email at jenniferb@ahmyouth.org.