Garden on the Bridge Work to be Celebrated

WILLIMANTIC-The Friends of the Garden on the Bridge will celebrate the work they have done to transform the bridge during a fundraiser Thursday night.
The event, “The Shortest Ever Art Show and Sale,” will be held at the Windham senior/community center at 1 Jillson Square from 6 to 8 p.m.
During the event, wine will be served and art from painters, potters and photographers will be for sale.
The pieces were inspired by the beauty of the Garden on the Bridge.
All funds raised will go toward the friends’ efforts to restore the park, which is 20 years-old.
There will also be live music.
Jean de Smet will lead a tour of the bridge starting at 5:15 p.m. at 440 Main St. that evening.
Her walk is sponsored by The Last Green Valley.
This month marks the third anniversary of the friends’ efforts to transform the bridge.
The group is responsible for the installation of an amphitheater at the park.
Future plans for the park include installing better lighting, benches, tables, new planters, public Wi-Fi and bicycle racks.
The group has gotten grants from the Leo J and Rose Pageau Trust, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and AARP for their work.
The town of Windham has also supported their endeavors.
The friends have held crowdfunding drives and received generous donations.
More information about the group is on the Friends of the Garden Facebook page.