Garden on the Bridge Work to be Celebrated

The Friends of the Garden on the Bridge will celebrate the work they have done to transform that area during an event Thursday night.

The park, as shown here,  is a nice spot for people to walk.

 Photo taken by Michelle Warren

WILLIMANTIC-The Friends of the Garden on the Bridge will celebrate the work they have done to transform the bridge during a fundraiser Thursday night.

 The event, “The Shortest Ever Art Show and Sale,” will be held at the Windham senior/community center at 1 Jillson Square from 6 to 8 p.m.