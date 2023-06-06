WILLIMANTIC — Community members may be inspired to take up gardening after visiting two urban gardens in Willimantic tonight.
The event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the gardens, which are at 251 Walnut St. and 16 Washburn St. If there is rain, it will be held on June 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. instead.
The event is being held by The Garden Club of Windham.
The property at 251 Walnut St. belongs to Delia Berlin and David Corsini.
10 years ago, Berlin and Corsini downsized from multiple acres in Windham Center to one-fifth of an acre in the Hill section of Willimantic.
The previous owner of the property was a naturalist who put in a garden pond and surrounded it with native plantings.
Berlin and Corsini reviewed the plants that were there, as well as replacing older trees that had to be removed.
Over time, their yard became a bird sanctuary which includes outbuildings, a deck, patios, pond, fruit trees and many plants that attract birds, as well as feeders and birdbaths.
The couple plans to add a tiny meadow this year that will have pollinators in it.
The couple recently counted nine different species of warblers in their yard during a fall migration.
The second property, which is at 16 Washburn St., is owned by Berlin’s sister and brother-in-law, Pat Calvo and Peter Huckins.
Their yard, which focuses on organic food production, includes an orchard and many raised beds with vegetables in them.
According to a press release from The Garden Club of Windham, the club’s goal is to promote gardening and environmental awareness in the community, as well as collaborate with the town of Windham to beautify the community and protect plants and animals.
The release indicates that the club has transformed more than a dozen spaces into beautiful public gardens, including gardens at Willimantic Brewing Company, the Willimantic Public Library, The Windham Textile and History Museum and the Schillberg Butterfly Garden, which is near the Jillson House Museum.