12 Morin Avenue Fire-Coventry-April 12, 2023

The charred deck of the house at 12 Morin Avenue in Coventry following a fire that occurred on Monday afternoon.

 Connor Linskey | Staff

COVENTRY — Several agencies extinguished a house fire caused by a gas grill at 12 Morin Avenue in Coventry.

The Coventry Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 2:50 p.m. Monday.

